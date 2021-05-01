65-year-old Man Spends Life Savings of Rs 4 Lakh to Buy Ventilator for Maharashtra Hospital

India’s fight with the second wave of coronavirus has seen efforts from all quarters who have pitched in with contributions or have themselves come out to assist those in need. Social media has also played a huge role in helping people in their fight with thousands sharing information with oxygen, ICU beds, medicines availability. In a similar heartwarming incident, a 65-year-old retired private company employee Mohan Kulkarni used all of his pension savings amount of Rs 4 lakh and even took an additional Rs.2.5 lakh loan to purchase a ventilator and donate the same to a civic hospital in Ambernath.

Maharashtra has been the worst affected state in terms of Covid-19 affected patients and with the second wave hitting across the country, cases had again surged in the past few weeks. Ambernath also saw a rise in a record 400 cases of Covid-19 per day and the civic hospitals have been trying to cope with the deteriorating condition of the situation. A doctor attached with the local civic hospital has put out an appeal to industrialists to help out at a time when they were unable to cater to all the patients due to lack of equipment. Sensing the dire situation, Kulkarni took out his entire pension fund of Rs 4 lakh and took a loan of Rs2,.5 lakh additionally, The Times of India reported.

He reportedly told TOI that he had at first decided to give an ambulance but later learn the hospital; had ambulances but was short of the ventilator. So he then decided to buy one for the hospital. He is hopeful his contribution will be helpful in saving some lives. Kulkarni has recently shifted to Kanjurmarg and had lost his wife to cancer a few years back.

850 civic employees in Ambernath have also decided to donate one day’s salary to buy 5 Bi-PAP machines for the hospital.

The last few days have also thrown up innumerable instances of people who have selflessly gone out of their way to help those who needed it. Mumbai’s Pascal Saldhana, a mandap decorator by profession whose wife has been undergoing dialysis since some years due to both her kidneys failing. Pascal’s wife urged him to reach out to people who needed help with oxygen cylinders and hence he sold his wife’s jewellery after she insisted and received Rs 80,000 that provided enough capital to start the business of distributing free oxygen cylinders.

