65-year-old Man with Paralysis Learns to Write Using Brain Chip That Converts Thoughts to Text

Thinking is not the same as doing. Or is it? What seems to be science fiction turning into reality, a 65-year-old person, who is paralysed from neck-down, was able to write just by imagining hand movements. This achievement which scientists call “high-performance brain-to-text communication” was accomplished using a brain-computer interface (BCI) device developed by American neuroscientists working with a research collaborative Braingate.

Brain-computer interfaces are devices — chips mounted on the brain — that detect the brain activity of a user when they think and translate it into signals readable by a computer. When the experiment participant imagined that he was writing, the sensors in his brain chip picked up signals from individual neurons. The signals were recognized by a machine-learning algorithm and produced in real-time.

Using such interfaces, a computer can follow instructions directly coming from a person’s brain. That way a person can perform a task via a computer just by thinking about it. As in this case, the participant, whose hands were paralysed because of a spinal cord injury, just thought about the hand movements and was able to write 90 characters per minute with a 94% accuracy. Coupled with an offline general-purpose autocorrect, the accuracy was greater than 99%. This is a huge achievement as the speed of 90 characters per minute is comparable to 115 characters per minute, the typical typing speed of a person, belonging to the age group of the participant, on their smartphone. The achieved speed is more than double the previous record of brain-to-text communication.

The scientists believe that the new system can potentially help people with paralysis by enabling effortless communication in their day-to-day lives. This success will lead scientists to develop a comprehensive system that can facilitate other tasks such as speech, scrolling, pointing and clicking as well. The study was published in Nature on May 12. Brain chips were also in the news last year when SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveiled Neuralink, a brain-to-machine interface in September 2020.

