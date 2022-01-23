65-year-old Woman Predicts the Future Using Asparagus, Predicted Boris Johnson as PM

Predictions, no matter how believable, are a concept that has transformed into an annual ritual. Therefore, as the new year kicks off, one of the fortune-tellers is here with a list of predictions for 2022. This fortune teller isn’t blind or dead but is a 65-year-old woman who can predict the future looking at the pattern the asparagus thrown by her falls in. Jemima Packington, a.k.a. Mystic Veg, tosses asparagus into the air and predicts the future by interpreting how they land on the ground. She claims to be the world’s only ‘Asparamancer.’ In the past years, Jemima has rightly predicted the Oscar bagged by 2018 film A Star Is Born, Boris Johnson becoming the prime minister, Brexit, and Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down from their royal status.

“My technique has not changed. I am usually about 75-90 percent accurate with my predictions. I go through my predictions each year. Occasionally, I get one slightly off, but I am never far off,” Jemima told The Mirror.

This year, Jemima has predicted some shocking things, including the results of the Football and Cricket World Cup and a prolonged tenure for Boris Johnson as prime minister. According to the ‘Mystic Veg,’ the 2022 Football World Cup, to be held in Qatar, will be lifted by Croatia, and the West Indies will win the T20I World Cup in Australia.

In addition, the Oscar, Jemima predicts, will go to The Power Of The Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch, who will be nominated for Best Actor. Citing the conditions induced by the pandemic, Jemima predicts that foreign travel will become a luxury and will be extremely expensive. Moreover, she predicts a “brand new way of living,” with working from home being a dominant paradigm. Finally, the fortune-teller professes turmoil for the royal family surrounded by “scandals and worse.”

