69-Year-Old California Man Beaten Up for Asking Car Driver to Turn Down Music, Dies 4 Days Later

Incidents of fights breaking out over petty issues are not unusual. Something similar happened in California after an old man who asked a person to turn down the music outside a local Starbucks. The person got so offended by the old man’s demand that an altercation between the two started.

The old man named Robert Ketner was sitting outside the coffee shop, drinking his latte. According to New York Post, a car stopped there and it was blaring tunes. The sound of the music was so loud that people present there were complaining about it.

Ketner, 69, pointed to the driver of the car, asking him to turn down the music. River Baumann, 20, who was in the car, came out and allegedly punched Ketner. Due to the blow, the 69-year-old fell on the ground, suffering an injury to his head that made him unconscious.

The 69-year-old, who is also a grandfather, was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injury after four days. He had been put on life support.

Police had initially arrested Baumann on suspicion of assault, but after Ketner died, he was charged with voluntary manslaughter. "Whatever the argument was, no one deserves to lose their life. So, it’s a sad thing that we have to experience this," New York Post reported quoting Rocklin police officer Zack Lewis.

According to Mail Online, the coffee shop where the incident took place is located at 5070 Rocklin Road in Rocklin, California.

The police are investigating the case and trying to find out what led to altercation. The coffee shop was temporarily closed after learning of Ketner's death. Mail Online also reported that Ketner was an avid motorcycle rider and he loved hanging around with friends.

He liked telling stories and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His family is asking for contributions from people to be made to the National Motorcycle Safety Fund.