69-Year-Old Dutch Man Wants to Reduce Official Age by 20 Years So That He Gets Right-Swiped on Tinder



Elsewhere in Netherlands a man wants a court to reduce his age so he can have more work and attract more ladies on Tinder.

— aforo💥 (@awere_jnr) November 8, 2018



If this man is successful with his legal pursuit to reduce his age, it will have a massive impact for the employment world. Can't wait for the result! #ageism #ageist #employmentlaw #worklife #workworkwork https://t.co/ypPVV4tvxn



— Paul Wells (@PaulWellsC) November 8, 2018





Dutch man # this is not going to help you # officially you can reduce age but in reality it is not possible. https://t.co/yi81NXIxVW

— Pallathsivasankaran (@Pallathsivasan2) November 8, 2018



@GMB if that man can reduce his age I want to increase mine for earlier retirement :-P #agechange



— Woo (@loopylewy1300) November 8, 2018



Love is beyond age and appearance. But dating in the world of dating apps certainly isn't. Dating can be tough, especially with age. And with technology becoming the primary matchmaker in the era of the internet, there is an even higher premium on how old the 'candidate' is. Age is often (and quite ridiculously) equated inversely with a person's dating potential and ability to make a person happy.However, a 69-year-old man from Netherlands has refused to let the tide of time claim his love life. According to a Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the sexagenarian Emile Ratelband has recently approached a court with the appeal to reduce his official age by 20 years.According to reports, the reason for the appeal was that no prospective partner would swap him right on Tinder due to his senior status.Dating is not Ratelband's only objective. The man told BBC News that changing his age may just give him a new shot at life and help him get love, and maybe also a job. He said that 'with the face that he has', 20 years knocked off his official documents will do wonders for his life. The news, which quickly spread on social media, evoked some stunned reactions with many people asking, "is that even legally possible?".Ratelband is a something of a local Dutch celebrity and social media influencer. He gives motivational speeches and is known to describe himself as a '45-year-old'. The man, who is a pensioner, said that he is ready to give up his pension if the court agreed to lower his age.In fact, the news created quite a stir because if the dutch court allowed the appeal, it would be a big step in the field of employment. Many 'senior citizens' often complain that because of legislation, they have t o retire after a certain age despite not feeling 'old' or being unable to work. A positive verdict in the Ratelband case may force companies and governments to take a second look at mandatory retirement ages of people.However, many said jokingly that the man may get his age down on paper but it wouldn't matter in reality.