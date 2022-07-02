7 Differences in This Puzzle Will Refresh Your Childhood Memories

The mind of children can sharpen if they are given puzzles that challenge their memory power and concentration. As a child, many of us would have been given these challenges by our parents and teachers. One such puzzle has been shared by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudas aka Dudolf. He shared a puzzle on Facebook in which you have to find 7 differences in 2 identical images.

The cute images show several animals trying to beat the heat in a green field. The images are filled with various objects which makes it difficult to keep track of the differences. One has to concentrate carefully to find out the differences. Only about one per cent of the people can solve it.

As kids we all used to find such puzzles every day in the newspapers and seeing this optical illusion refreshes childhood memories.

Don’t worry if you can’t see the differences. Here are the differences hidden in the image.

If you look closely at the ice cream logo on the stand, one image does not have a dash between the words. Just above the stand a kangaroo-like animal can be seen.

In one image it is looking towards the stand and in another towards the opposite direction.

Towards the right top, the bear can be seen holding an ice cream cone, but one image has 3 scoops of the dish while another has only two.

The ice cream stand also has different colour strips in both images.

At the bottom right corner of the image, a long-eared animal can be seen holding an ice cream cone in one image and there is no ice cream in another.

If you look towards the left from there, another animal is holding a cone with many servings on top.

One image shows the servings to be more than the other.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.