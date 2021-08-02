'L is For Lockdown': 7-year-old Bengaluru Girl Publishes Book on Pandemic

Putting the coronavirus lockdown to a very productive use, a seven-year-old from Bengaluru has written and published a book that deals with her time during the pandemic, online classes and other issues such as cyber crime like phishing. The book, titled ‘L is for Lockdown - Jiya’s Journal of Lockdown Lessons’ has received a lot of love and support and is by Jiya Gangadhar. The young kid attributes her success in getting the book out to her teacher Divya AS. Divya was the one who helped the little kid find a publisher to get her book out, reported The New Indian Express.

The book, classified as a non-fiction has been released on Amazon India and is priced at Rs 158.

In the description on Amazon, it says that “this little book is transcribed from Jiya’s journal during a global pandemic. Just a little girl experiencing new routines, and new fears, she pens her thoughts and learnings in her diary."

“The chapters describe Jiya’s fun and not-so-fun experiences with her family during one complete year of online/home-schooling, and explore her ways of dealing with uncertainties in the new normal!" it says.

Jiya’s mother, a marketing professional was the one who had inspired her to start writing creatively after the former had read the little kid’s daily journal and encouraged her to start writing the book.

The book shares every big and small experiences the 7-year-old faced while at home- her interactions with the newspaper man, learning to play online games and understanding basics about cyber crimes.

“When the lockdown was announced, we started our online classes. As I was at home, I had a lot of time to spare. It gave me time to delve into each routine moment, which I couldn’t have done if I were to go to school. As my parents were also there at home, they helped me with everything,” Jiya was quoted as saying.

