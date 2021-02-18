News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»Buzz»7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Homemade Igloo in Switzerland Collapses on Him
1-MIN READ

7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Homemade Igloo in Switzerland Collapses on Him

Image for representation only.

Image for representation only.

The father was able to extract himself and searched for his son with help from others. The boy was found after about 15 minutes.

A 7-year-old boy has died in eastern Switzerland after a homemade igloo collapsed on him and his father, police said Wednesday.

The accident happened Tuesday in Tarasp in southeastern Switzerland. Police in Graubuenden canton (state) said the collapse buried the boy and his father under snow.

The father was able to extract himself and searched for his son with help from others. The boy was found after about 15 minutes and was flown to a hospital in Chur, where he died.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...