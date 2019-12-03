7-Year-Old Boy Knocked Off Surfboard by Roving Shark in Florida Beach
The incident has made Chandler extremely popular among his classmates, none of whom could believe that Chandler had had an actual experience with a shark.
One in a million? | Image credit: Twitter
A 7-year-old Florida boy was recently knocked off his surfboard at New Smyrna Beach in the Unites by a swiftly moving object that actually turned out to be a shark.
Chandler Moore from Orlando has been surfing since he was four-years-old. However, this is the first time that he was wiped off his surfboard by a shark.
The boy had been visiting New Smyrna Beach to celebrate the Thanksgiving hangover with his family on Saturday. He and his father Shaun Moore were both in the clear water, riding small waves when the incident occurred.
December 1, 2019
At first, the duo thought some fish had hit the surfboard. However, when they later checked the footage caught by the GoPro camera attached to Chandler's surfboard, they realised it was actually a little blacktip shark, CNN reported.
December 1, 2019
Blacktip sharks are extremely common in the New Smyrna Beach area, so much so that it is called the 'Shark attack Capitol' of the US. However, shark attacks are extremely rare in the America. In fact, the likelihood of a person getting attacked by a shark in the US is one in 11.5 million.
The incident has nevertheless made Chandler extremely popular among his classmates, none of whom could believe that Chandler had had an actual experience with a shark.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virgil Van Dijk's Joke on Ronaldo's Absence From Ballon d'Or Ceremony Sparks Backlash
- 'Will Tell My Kids This Man Invented Football': Twitter in Awe of Lionel Messi After Record 6th Ballon d'Or
- Martin Scorsese Does Not Want People to Watch The Irishman on Phone
- Ranu Mondal Forgets Lyrics of Her Song, Video Goes Viral
- Reliance Jio Confirms New All In One Plans Launch on 6 December With More Benefits