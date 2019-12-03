7-Year-Old Boy Knocked Off Surfboard by Roving Shark in Florida Beach

A 7-year-old Florida boy was recently knocked off his surfboard at New Smyrna Beach in the Unites by a swiftly moving object that actually turned out to be a shark.

Chandler Moore from Orlando has been surfing since he was four-years-old. However, this is the first time that he was wiped off his surfboard by a shark.

The boy had been visiting New Smyrna Beach to celebrate the Thanksgiving hangover with his family on Saturday. He and his father Shaun Moore were both in the clear water, riding small waves when the incident occurred.

At first, the duo thought some fish had hit the surfboard. However, when they later checked the footage caught by the GoPro camera attached to Chandler's surfboard, they realised it was actually a little blacktip shark, CNN reported.

Blacktip sharks are extremely common in the New Smyrna Beach area, so much so that it is called the 'Shark attack Capitol' of the US. However, shark attacks are extremely rare in the America. In fact, the likelihood of a person getting attacked by a shark in the US is one in 11.5 million.

The incident has nevertheless made Chandler extremely popular among his classmates, none of whom could believe that Chandler had had an actual experience with a shark.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.