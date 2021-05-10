7-Year-Old Budding Astronaut from England is First Kid to Send an Object to Space

It was July 2020 and almost half of the world was in lockdown due to the global pandemic. In Leicester, a city in mid-east England, a seven-year-old Elizabeth Norman was watching the landing of NASA’s perseverance rover on Mars. One year later, Norman is the youngest space lover to send an object to the moon. She is sending a sticker that has her social media links to Astro Liz’s Lab, which will be included in a time capsule and put into Vulcan Centaur, a rocket that will fly to the lunar world later this year. A time capsule is a collection of human objects and information, aimed at communicating with aliens. An aspiring astronaut, Norman dreams of riding a rocket to the moon to find her sticker one day. Norman’s mother, Jennifer, told Daily Mail that after the landing of the Mars rover, Norman concentrated on space sciences. The budding scientist became obsessed with space and in February this year, she launched her own rocket that she named Vulcan Centaur. It was a 7-feet cardboard model of the Vulcan Centaur, the rocket that is being developed by the United Launch Alliance, an American spacecraft launch service provider.

Norman’s 7-feet lander actually flew to a 30-feet height that caught the attention of the makers of Vulcan Centaur. Before launching her model rocket she tweeted to Astrobotic, the company whose lunar lander Peregrine will carry the time capsule and ride Vulcan Centaur. She asked in the tweet if her website sticker will get space on the lander. In the response, the company asked Norman to send her sticker to them and they will carry it to the moon. They also said that even if Norman’s rocket does not fly, it is the science and her effort that really counts.

Norman runs social media channels under the name ‘Astro Liz’s Lab,’ where she posts her science experiments. She recently completed a virtual mission to Mars under a five-week program by NASA. Norman’s family has been invited to watch the launch of Vulcan Centaur that will take place in Florida, United States, reported the Daily Mail.

