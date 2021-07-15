7-Year-old Coimbatore Boy's Brilliant Spoof on News Reportage is Making Headlines

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic commenced, children have been getting extremely bored at home as they are restricted to indoor games, online classes, and television. But even in these times, some of them have explored their hidden talents and identified new means to keep themselves engaged. Social media has indeed assisted them in doing the same. Instagram is one platform where kids have even beaten social media influencers in making Reels. In the last year and a half, several children across the country have been producing viral content.

Now, a seven-year-old boy Rithu from Coimbatore has garnered immense praises on social media with his spoof video. Rithu’s father, Jothi Raj was astonished when he identified his child’s ability to memorise and enact dialogues. During the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown, to keep Rithu away from boredom, his father encouraged him for creating such content. Raj partnered with Tamada Media and started a YouTube channel for sharing the content created by Rithu.

After creating similar content for a long time, the 7-year-old thought of making short skits and shared the idea with his father. As an experiment, the father-son duo created a spoof video over news reportage. The clip featured the kid as an anchor, as a field reporter, and also as a commoner. Rithu essayed all the roles with utter perfection and his crystal clear pronunciation of Tamil words is like no other kid. The eight-minute skit, which is not available on the channel now, is proof of Rithu’s brilliance and sharp memory.

However, here are some other videos of Rithu –

Talking about his future plan with India Today, Rithu shared that though he is happy with the attention and subscribers on his YouTube channel, he aspires to become an astronaut. Currently, the young lad has over 98,000 subscribers on his channel, Rithu Rocks.

His mother, Asha is moved by the unexpected response on his son’s YouTube channel. She revealed that the family was not prepared for their child attaining such popularity in a short period of time.

