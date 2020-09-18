7-Year-Old Comes up With Adorable Plan to Win Back Ex-girlfriend Who Dumped Him for 'Bad Attitude'

Move over every famous couple because the internet has just found the most adorable couple ever! Heartbreaks are painful, but they might turn to be a lesson for some who want to work on themselves.

Something similar happened with a seven-year-old boy was left devasted after being dumped by his girlfriend, as reported in Mirror.uk. The heartbroken kid, Harley Glenwright, came home from school one day with tears in his eyes. The reason, as his family discovered later, was his girlfriend Sophie Clancy, who’d broken up with him on the first day of year three in school.

He was dumped because of his bad behaviour with the teacher. Harley has ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) as well autism. Due to these, he finds school and social situations in general challenging. After losing his temper, he lashed out at the teacher. As a result, Sophie, his girlfriend of two years, broke up with him immediately.

However, the boy was determined to not ‘lose her’ because he ‘loved her’, his mother told Mirror.

He requested his mother to buy flowers as he had a plan to win his girlfriend back. For sure, many adults wouldn’t be as committed as this little boy.

Initially, he’d requested his mother to set up an alarm for 5 A.M. as he wanted to get an early start in the preparation of the big gesture. That plan failed as he slept till 7.30. Unaffected by that minor set-back, he still managed to dress up. He took time to style his hair, and even put on some aftershave.

“We got to the shop and he was so excited. He picked the specific bunch of flowers because they had a rose in, then he picked her a chocolate bar.” His mother Stefania said.

Like a true gentleman, he waited outside the school gates for his (ex) girlfriend to appear. He waited for a long time, but she didn’t come around. His mother phoned Sophie’s mother and it was revealed they’re late for school. He still waited.

At last, his ladylove arrived. He snatched the flowers and ran to her, apology ready. She forgave him on the spot, giving him a long hug. He later informed his mother that they’re back together and that she’s helping him become better. He promised not to get angry at school anymore. Separately, Sophie told her mother that she ‘loves him to bits.’