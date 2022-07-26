7-Year-old Delhi Boy Recalls Capitals, Currencies by Country Flags. He's Now a Record Holder

Sarthak Biswas, a 7-year-old boy from Delhi has created a world record. He entered the OMG Book of Records for being the youngest and the fastest to recall countries, capitals, currencies, and languages of all 195 UN recognised countries by their flags.

Sarthak took 8 minutes and 43 seconds to achieve this feat. The world record was created in presence of judges in a virtual live event on June 1, 2022.

Sarthak, the son of Delhi-based doctor parents and and a Class 3 student of Amity International School, Saket, New Delhi, impressed the jury with his memory power.

In the show, the host displayed flags of 195 countries and Sarthak could identify all the countries and name their capitals, currencies and the languages in a record time.

Previously, in the month of May 2022, Sarthal had also set a national record in the same category and entered the India Book of Records.

In another instance of terrific display of what humans are capable of, a girl named Aadi Swaroopa from Mangaluru, Karnataka has an exceptional ability to write with both her hands.

But this is not the only quality that sets her apart from the crowd. The 17-year-old ambidextrous can write in English and Kannada at the same time and can pull off a writing speed of 45 words per minute while using both hands simultaneously. Swaroopa had earlier made headlines with her incredible skills and has again wowed netizens after a video of her was recently shared online.

Ambidexterity world record holder Aadi Swaroopa from India. She writes 45 words per minute… pic.twitter.com/fZmNS6yy87 — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) June 24, 2022

In the clip, shared by businessman Tansu Yegen on Twitter, Swaroopa can be seen putting her skills to display. She holds chalk in both her hands and writes sentences in English on a blackboard with impressive speed. “Ambidexterity world record holder Aadi Swaroopa from India. She writes 45 words per minute…” the caption read.

