7-Year-Old Fan Misses Chance to See Rahul Gandhi, Gets Phone Call from Congress President

As polling for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is underway and politicians are up-ing their efforts for campaigning.Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from two places this time, Wayanad and Amethi was campaigning in Kannur district of Kerala on 17th April. While his campaign rally went well, something was left out - a seven-year-old fan of Rahul Gandhi, who had been waiting since 5 am to catch a glimpse of the Congress President.Nandan, who considers himself a 'fan' of Rahul Gandhi, had to miss out on seeing the Congress President despite having waited with his parents for over five hours outside the auditorium that Gandhi was speaking at, reports NDTV. The young fan, with a photo of Rahul Gandhi pinned to his shirt, also brought a letter to his "most favourite person," expressing his desire to meet Gandhi some day. Gandhi's address was scheduled for 9 am, but owing to security detail reasons, the boy could not see the Congress President, and had to return home disappointed, and in tears.In a Facebook post shared by his father, which went viral, he detailed this story on the boy missing out on seeing Rahul Gandhi.What happened next? Rahul Gandhi personally called the boy over the phone.A Manorama report explains how the Congress President called the boy and spoke to him. The boy, who was disappointed so far, was beyond excited to the words, "Hello, I am Rahul Gandhi.."Congress's newest Twitter handle, from Wayanad, shared this story.Safe to say, the boy was pleased. His father even shared a video of him thanking the Congress President for the phone call.Rahul Gandhi was in Kerala on a 3-day visit and spent Wednesday in Wayanad, which is one of the 20-seats going for polls in Lok Sabha Elections. Polling in Kerala's 20 seats will be held in a single phase on April 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.