7-Year-Old in Canada Dubbed as 'Strongest Girl Ever' after She Nails 80 Kg Deadlifts

Ever heard of a seven-year-old girl who can deadlift 80kg? Canadian seven-year-old wonder girl, Rory van Ulft who hails from Ottowa, has been nicknamed ‘strongest seven-year-old’ in the world for her amazing weight training. Last she was crowned USA weightlifting under-11 and under-13 Youth National Champion in 30kg weight class, which also makes her the youngest US Youth National champion in history. Unable to compete in Canada as the country doesn’t have a youth national championship for a weightlifter, so she competes in the USA.

Watch the video here:

Little Rory started training for weightlifting around two years ago after her fifth birthday and shared that she ‘clears her mind and does it.’ Deadlifting generally is associated with adult gymnasts but the extra-ordinary girl, can deadlift 80kg, clean and jerk 42 kg, snatch 32 kg and can also squat 61 kg at just an impressive age of 7.

Currently, studying in third grade and attending school full time, her father, Cavan clarified that the hobby, although unusual but is safe for his daughter. 'Her safety is everyone's top priority. She progresses in her training for both sports carefully and methodically.'

Cavan also explained that Rory is intelligent and is able to focus and interpret direction which, according to him, is one of the main reasons that makes her coachable at such a young age. Cavan says that he believes, based on her Sinclair total, that Rory is the strongest seven-year-old little girl in the world, reports Daily Mail.

While talking to the portal on the safety of his daughter while lifting heavy weights, Cavan stated that she has knowledgeable coaches in both weightlifting and gymnastics and also has a family doctor along with a sports medicine paediatrician looking after her.

Rory trains for more than nine hours a week, dedicating four hours to weightlifting, she says she considers herself as a gymnast.

Speaking to the portal, Rory said that she likes getting stronger and it lets her do more and get better at everything she tries. “I don't think about what came before, or what will come after. I don't think about anything. I just clear my mind and do it," Rory was quoted as saying.

While offering her advice to other girls aspiring to take up weightlifting, Rory said, ‘Don’t ever think about the weight. Just think about your form.’

Talking about other kids in school, Rory disclosed that she doesn’t get picked on by other kids, because she is well known and loved by others.