7-Year-Old Son of Former Firefighters Runs Through Blaze, Rescues Baby Sister

A massive fire in the Davidson family home situated in New Tazewell in the US state of Tennessee threatened the lives of the family members.

In this chaos, the seven-year-old son of the family bravely rescued his baby sister from the burning home, reported CNN.

The parents Chris and Nicole Davidson have three children, two sons Elijah and Eli along with a daughter, 22-month old Erin Davidson. While Elijah and Erin are adopted, Eli is the foster child of the Davidson couple.

When the house caught fire on the night of December 8, 2020, the family went to sleep at 8:30 pm after dinner. Nicole smelled the smoke and woke up the other members of the house. The parents were able to rescue their sons Elijah and Eli while their daughter Erin was caught in her bedroom.

As per the report, Chris said that he could not get to his daughter because of the thick smoke and fire.

He thought that he could get her out from the outside but couldn’t find anything to stand on and reach his daughter’s bedroom. That is when he picked his son Eli who went inside and saved his sister. Eli grabbed the 22-month old from her crib and brought her out to safety.

Speaking to CNN about this, Eli said that he thought he could not do it. He said, “I was scared, but I didn't want my sister to die.” Eli’s father said that he was proud of him and the child did something a grown man wouldn’t do.

The home of the Davidson family was completely destroyed in the massive fire. Incidentally, both Chris and Nicole are former firefighters.

Josh Miracle, the Fire Chief of New Tazewell, said that nothing was left. As many as 20 firefighters were sent to the scene of the massive fire.

A campaign on GoFundMe has been launched for the Davidson family who are recovering from the loss of the home. The couple are also facing loss of employment due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the death of Nicole's grandfather.

A devastated Chris said that they have lost everything in the fire, including their three cars. He said, “You have never been as humble as you are when you don't even have your own underwear to wear,” reported CNN.

The couple has fostered 34 children so far. The family of five will be starting from scratch now.