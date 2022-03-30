7-Year-Old Swallows 50-Cent Coin, Doctor Shares X-Ray on Social Media To Raise Awareness

It is often advised to keep certain hazardous objects out of the reach of children and rightly so. Kids are innocent and are often unaware of the dangers that they are susceptible to and the responsibility to keep these hazardous objects away lies with the parents. Recently, a doctor took the help of social media to educate parents about the necessity to monitor their children’s activities, especially when they are around certain objects. The doctor shared one of the many cases that came his way.

On Twitter, Dr Mohammad Shaiful shared the X-ray report of a seven-year-old patient. The child had swallowed a fifty-cent coin that was stuck directly in his oesophagus. According to the doctor, if it got stuck in another channel, the life of the child would be in danger. Even in this case, had the proper treatment not been ensured to him, the child could have died.

JIKA SILAP MASUK SALURAN, BOLEH MEMBAWA MAUT!!!Ini cerita OnCall di malam tadi. seminggu sebelum menjelang RAMADAN. Ikuti bebenang ini 👇 pic.twitter.com/8hhHzhLwKh — Dr Mohd Shaiful Nizam | Epul | (@Dr_Shaiful) March 27, 2022

“This is the story of OnCall last night, a week before Ramadan,” he said

Shaiful, who is an expert in ENT surgery, explained that he was told by his medical officer (MO) that a 7-year-old was in the emergency ward after swallowing a coin. “I asked about the condition of the child and whether or not they were having difficulty breathing. I also asked what the x-ray found,” he said.

The MO then responded that the patient was stable and that the x-ray found something in his oesophagus. This made Shaiful feel relieved as he said that one of the main concerns of ENT specialists is that when a child swallows something foreign, there is a risk of entry into the respiratory tract which is way more catastrophic than the oesophagus. A foreign object stuck in the windpipe would lead to shortness of breath that can lead to death.

The doctor immediately took out the coin through surgery. The child’s condition is now stable and he is recovering.

