70 Eggs, 2 Litre Milk: How The Great Khali Maintains His Physique With a Giant Diet

In his incredible journey from a small town in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur to the wrestling ring, Dilip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali has defied every challenge to become the first Indian to take part in WWE. And like any other athlete’s life, the diet has played a key role in shaping up his career. If you were thinking that Khali only follows a strict diet and there’s no room for fun food, you are up for a surprise here. While Khali takes a proper diet to maintain his humongous physique, there are also days when he doesn’t mind having those juicy chicken burgers or the ‘tadke wali dal’ with rice meals. Don’t believe us?

Well, his latest campaign video for KFC is a testimony of his love for chicken burgers. And for other things, we have seen his diet in the Bigg Boss 4 house during the appearance. So what’s his diet like?

— First thing first, we know eggs are healthy, and Khali believes in them too. The wrestler who has been out of the ring for quite some time now still has nearly 60 to 70 eggs every day. In his younger days, especially during the start of his wrestling career, Khali is said to have at least 15-20 eggs in every meal of the day.

— And while he might have gone to various places in the world, Khali is still like any other desi by heart and loves homemade Indian food. He is a fan of dal, rice, sabzi combi and in one of his interviews, Khali also talked about his love for sarson ka saag and makke ki roti.

— Have you ever been torn between your love for chicken burgers and your diet? Khali too had similar doubts while having a burger. With his newfound love ‘Double Down burger’, the wrestler enjoys his burger with only chicken and no bun.

— Milk is also an integral part of Khali’s diet and he reportedly consumes at least 2 litres of milk every day. Maintaining his body is also a concern, so Khali avoids having bread or cookies and follows a balanced diet that is rich in protein, carbs, vitamins, and healthy fats. He also avoids the consumption of coffee, curd and ice creams

— But eating food is not the only thing Khali enjoys. He is also a good chef and loves to cook Indian cuisines for his family.

