In what appears to be a scene straight out of a Bollywood movie, a 70-year-old woman from Maharashtra has claimed that she partially regained her lost eyesight after taking the Covishield jab. Even as vaccine hesitancy persists in the country, a large portion of the population has already taken the jab against Covid-19 and in the process, some bizarre instances such as this have shown up from time to time.

The woman in question, Mathurabai Bidve from Maharashtra’s Washim district, lost her eyesight to cataract nine years ago. The disease caused her iris to turn white, and she lost sight in both eyes. However, the very next day after she took the first dose of Covishield on June 26, she claimed that she got back thirty to forty percent of her sight in one eye, Zee News reported

Bidve, a native of Partur in Jalna district, lives with her relatives in Risod tehsil, the daily reported. Her claims regarding gaining her eyesight back after the Covishield dosage or any vaccine out there for that matter have no scientific backing.

Earlier, in June, an elderly man from Maharashtra had made a bizarre claim, saying he developed magnetic powers after taking both doses of Covishield. Arvind Sonar, 71, made a video demonstrating this, which went viral on social media.

A similar incident was reported from Surat, where two family members, residing in Shubhashnagar Society in the Parbat Patiya area have allegedly become magnetic. Poonam Jagtap, whose mother and son have reportedly shown magnetic characteristics, initially didn’t believe in such occurrence. However, following her family members’ magnetic states, she too has been left confused. Every member of the Jagtap family, except for the child, has been vaccinated.

A video later claimed that magnetism was added to the vaccine in order to make the messenger RNA move throughout the body. The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-checking arm, PIB Fact Check said these claims about Covid-19 vaccines were “baseless".

The Press Information Bureau also stated that the vaccine could not make people magnetic and that it was completely safe.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here