70-Year Old Man From Gwalior Carves Namokar Mantra On Electric Bulb

There are several artists whose unique work remains unknown for several years due to the lack of resources and proper mediums. One such artist is Vimal Chandra Jain who practises the unique art of engraving letters and words on glasses. The 70-year-old man, who hails from Gwalior, has recently grabbed the headlines after he engraved Namokar Mantra on electric bulbs by using a hammer and chisel. He uses special tools that work on glass as the regular tools slip on such surfaces. He has been practising this art for 10-12 years and it takes him two to three hours to carve the Namokar Mantra on a bulb.

Jain shared his story with ANI and revealed how he got into this art. He told the news agency that he used to sit at his family’s shop where names are engraved on utensils, just to watch his uncle closely. He started with carving a letter or two on the utensils and then moved to medals, shields and gift items like watches. He even carved names on the plastic part of mobile phones and improve his skills.

After he practised his art on various items, he tried carving on glass. However, he failed as the regular tools slip on the glass surface. The artist added that he ordered special tools from Jaipur to work on glass. He said, “It was difficult working with them as well. But slowly I could master the art. I started with a mirror and then worked on different glass items.”

Madhya Pradesh: 70-year-old Vimal Chandra Jain from Gwalior carves 'Namokar Mantra' on electric bulbs using hammer & chisel. "It takes me about 2-3 hours for this work. My family used to carve names on utensils at our shop, and that's how I also learnt this art," he said (15.09) pic.twitter.com/ltER7b53lZ— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021

Jain also added that after practising the art on different glass items, he wanted to try the art on a bulb. He even broke a couple of bulbs initially.

