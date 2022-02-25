70-year-old Mummified Body Found After Two Years in Italy, Sparks Loneliness Debate

On February 6, authorities in Italy found a 70-year-old woman’s dead body in her house in Prestino, near Lake Como in northern Italy, two years after her death. The woman, identified as Marinella Beretta, had passed away in 2019 at her kitchen table. With friends who were mere acquaintances and relatives who kept in touch with her, Beretta had fallen victim to loneliness. The recent case has highlighted the rise in loneliness among Italian society.

Beretta’s demise has certainly compelled Italian society to address its loneliness issue. In a Facebook post, Italy’s family and equal opportunities minister, Elena Bonetti wrote, “What happened to Mrs. Marinella Beretta in Como, the forgotten loneliness, hurts consciences. Remembering their life is the duty of a community that wants to stick together.” Bonetti urged Italians to not limit their horizons to the private and go back to healing the ties between themselves. “Taking care of each other is the experience of families, institutions, and our citizens: no one has to be left alone,” Bonetti added.

Advertisement

Speaking to Euro News, the president of the Italian Psychogeriatric Association, Marco Trabucchi, said that the pandemic did little more than exacerbate an already dire situation for Italy’s lonely demographic. “The elderly were less affected by lockdowns, and we don’t have data showing an increase in loneliness,” Trabucchi added that old people were alone before the pandemic and continue to remain alone even after it. He also added that the rise in loneliness among Italy’s people is also marked by a profound cultural shift that has been taking place over the past few decades. The rise in social media platforms and virtual platforms has deeply affected traditional social networking. He also mentioned that Italy’s society consists of a rapidly ageing population with a huge number of elderly people.

According to Trabucchi, the social hubs like churches or even secular community centres, which once brought people together, are dying and society is growing “increasingly selfish.”

Giving an insight into how Italian society perceives loneliness, Betty Balzano, the founder of non-profit Stop Loneliness told Euro News, “Italians are often ashamed to talk about mental health as if it were a taboo.” Balzano added that loneliness is often a consequence of mental illnesses and addiction, which could range from eating disorders to compulsive gambling, but still people in Italy “don’t even know the difference between a psychologist and a psychiatrist. It’s utter madness.”

Only time will tell whether Beretta’s lonely death could be Italy’s wake-up call.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.