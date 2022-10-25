CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Buzz » 70-Year-Old Retired Schoolteacher Makes Alpanas in Front of Strangers' Houses In Kolkata
1-MIN READ

70-Year-Old Retired Schoolteacher Makes Alpanas in Front of Strangers' Houses In Kolkata

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 25, 2022, 13:48 IST

Mumbai, India

The woman responsible for making alpanas in front of strangers’ houses was a 70-year-old artist named Ratnaboli Ghosh.

The woman responsible for making alpanas in front of strangers’ houses was a 70-year-old artist named Ratnaboli Ghosh.

Residents of random households in North Kolkata saw an alpana made by someone overnight at their doorstep.

While the festival of Diwali is over, the hangover is going to stay for a long time. The festival signifies the return of Lord Rama after the battle of Lanka. Diwali calls for a celebration that not only involves families but also people who are your well-wishers. People visit each other’s homes with a present and sweets to celebrate their time together.

Rangolis are quite popular on Diwali and people love decorating their houses. Now, imagine one fine Diwali, you wake up and find a huge and beautiful rangoli at your doorstep. Something similar happened in Kolkata where residents of random households in North Kolkata saw an alpana made by someone overnight at their doorstep.

The woman responsible for making alpanas in front of strangers’ houses was a 70-year-old artist named Ratnaboli Ghosh. Alpana is a similar artform to rangoli and is made in the form of Goddess Lakshmi, Sun, fish and peacock.

Top showsha video

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 25, 2022, 13:48 IST
last updated:October 25, 2022, 13:48 IST