70-Year-Old Retired Schoolteacher Makes Alpanas in Front of Strangers' Houses In Kolkata

While the festival of Diwali is over, the hangover is going to stay for a long time. The festival signifies the return of Lord Rama after the battle of Lanka. Diwali calls for a celebration that not only involves families but also people who are your well-wishers. People visit each other’s homes with a present and sweets to celebrate their time together.

Rangolis are quite popular on Diwali and people love decorating their houses. Now, imagine one fine Diwali, you wake up and find a huge and beautiful rangoli at your doorstep. Something similar happened in Kolkata where residents of random households in North Kolkata saw an alpana made by someone overnight at their doorstep.

The woman responsible for making alpanas in front of strangers’ houses was a 70-year-old artist named Ratnaboli Ghosh. Alpana is a similar artform to rangoli and is made in the form of Goddess Lakshmi, Sun, fish and peacock.

