70-year-old US Wins 2.8 Crore Lottery on Way Home After Collecting Rs 82 Lakh Prize

A 70-year-old woman from Delaware, US, who was on her way home after collecting a $100,000 lottery prize (approximately Rs 82 lakh), ended up winning another jackpot of a whopping $300,000 (approximately Rs 2.8 crore) when she bought a scratch-off ticket. According to The Delaware Lottery, the senior citizen, who is a resident of Newark, visited the lottery headquarters on October 20 to collect the jackpot prize that she won from a $100K Ultimate Cash scratch-off ticket she brought from a Speedy Gas in the area.

While returning home, the elderly made a stop at the N. Dover Tiger Mart and bought three Serious Money scratch-off tickets, one of which ended up earning her an additional $300,000 prize. When asked about winning the jackpot, the 70-year-old thanked her lucky stars and informed the lottery officials that her best friend was the first person to know about her $100,000 win and that she was going to the Delaware Lottery headquarters to claim it. When she scratched her $300,000-winning lottery ticket, it was nothing less than a moment of insanity and disbelief for her.

She said, “My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 top prize, and she came with me to claim it. When I scratched the $300,000 winning Serious Money ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief. It was absolute insanity.” When asked about her plans on how she is going to spend the cash prize, the woman said that most of it will go to her retirement fund.

Helena Keeley, the acting director of the Delaware Lottery, in a statement, congratulated the lucky 70-year-old player. According to Keeley, it is great for them to watch players win a six-figure prize. “Congratulations to this lucky player on her unique double win. It’s great to see our players bring home six-figure prizes, and Instant Games continue to surprise and delight players throughout the state,” she said.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here