2-min read

700 Issues Later, Tinkle is Still Loved by Anushka Sharma, Rana Daggubati and Everybody Else

700 issues of happy memories and counting.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 24, 2018, 12:49 PM IST
(Image: Twitter)
Chacha Chaudhary, Nagraj, Champak, Archie comics, Panchatantra were a fundamental part of every 90s kid's staple diet. Another unmissable childhood favourite was Tinkle, a fortnightly magazine which was religiously carried to school, to the washroom, on train rides - everywhere. The adventures of the goofy yet innocent Suppandi, the oh-so-lucky Shikari Shambhu, Ramu and Shamu, and even Kaalia the crow bring a bright smile on everyone's face even today.




Tinkle, which was first released in December 1980, released its 700th issue last week on 16 September, almost coinciding with the birthday of Late Anant Pai, the creator of the iconic magazine. This issue comes with 64 pages unlike the usual 48 pages and even features celebrated author Ruskin Bond as a 'guest star'.

Almost 38 years have passed but the memories will never fade away. And who can preach this better than the good ol' internet?



































