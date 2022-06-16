700-year-old Mystery Behind Origin of 'Black Death' May Finally Have Been Solved

Researchers have claimed that they have solved the nearly 700-year-old mystery of the origins of the deadliest pandemic in recorded history, the Black Death, also called bubonic plague. This pandemic swept through Europe, Asia and North Africa in the mid-14th century. At least tens of millions of people died as a result of this pandemic. It has now been concluded that the bubonic plague seems to have spread along trade routes. Evidence has been discovered at two cemeteries near Lake Issyk-Kul in the north of modern-day Kyrgyzstan for the surge in deaths in the late 1330s by Dr Philip Slavin, historian, University of Stirling. Following this development, an international team was formed to unravel the mystery of the Black Death.

Prof Johannes Krause at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, in a report by The Guardian, said, “We have basically located the origin in time and space, which is really remarkable. We found not only the ancestor of the Black Death, but the ancestor of the majority of the plague strains that are circulating in the world today.”

Further research revealed the sites had been excavated in the late 1880s and about 30 skeletons were removed from their graves. After studying the diaries of the excavations, Slavin and his colleagues traced some of the remains. They then linked them to particular tombstones at the cemeteries.

The investigation was then passed over to specialists on ancient DNA, including Krause and Dr Maria Spyrou at the University of Tübingen in Germany. The team then extracted genetic material from the teeth of seven individuals who were buried at the cemeteries. Three of them contained DNA from Yersinia pestis. This is the bacterium that causes bubonic plague. The bacterium’s genome analysis further revealed that it is an ancestor of the strain, which led to the Black Death in Europe some years later.

The Bubonic Plague struck Europe and Asia in the fourteenth century. In October 1347, 12 ships from the Black Sea docked at the Sicilian port of Messina and so the plague arrived in Europe. People who gathered on the docks witnessed a horrifying sight as most sailors aboard the ships were dead. Those who were still alive were critically ill and covered in black boils that oozed blood and pus. To protect its population, the Sicilian authorities immediately ordered the fleet of so-called “death ships” out of the harbor. However, it was too late as the infection was highly contagious and already left its carriers in the local population. The Black Death ravaged through Europe over the next five years, and killed more than 20 million people in the continent which accounted for nearly one-third of the continent’s population.

