71-year-old US Man Completes 4000km Pacific Crest Trail, Leaves Internet Delighted

Age is just a number and the viral story of a 71-year-old completing a 4000-km Pacific Crest Trail in the United States is serving as a testimony to it. The man, who is identified as Pa’at by Instagram user Auti and Chris, has won several hearts on social media thereby leaving many inspired. The couple, Auti and Chris, claim that they walked every step alongside the 71-year-old. They met the elderly at Stehekin which is only 80 miles from the northern terminus. The Instagram couple were together only for a few days but believed that the unique experience will stay with them forever.

While sharing the video of the 71-year-old, they wrote, “Pa’at reaching the northern terminus of the Pacific Crest Trail after having walked every single step of the 2,653 mile trail. Not many people can say they’ve accomplished such an incredible feat – especially not at 71! We didn’t meet Pa’at until Stehekin, only 80 miles from the northern terminus, so we only knew him a few days before finishing, but he’s one of those people you instantly feel like you’ve known a lifetime.”

The couple believes that the elderly has a heart of gold and that his optimism is just unmatchable. “He has a heart of gold, the kindest soul, and unmatched optimism and fortitude. Thank you for being such an inspiration to us, Pa’at,” concluded the caption. In the video, the 71-year-old can be seen sharing an infectious smile as he reaches the destination. Carrying a humungous black backpack, the elderly appears to be extremely jovial to have achieved the milestone. Watch the video below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it left netizens utterly delighted. With over 44 thousand likes and 6 lakh views, a barrage of internet users heaped praises for the old man’s sheer dedication. A user wrote, “I’m teary-eyed!! Thank you for sharing this man’s incredible journey. So beautiful.” Another commented, “Wow that’s beautiful what a journey this man has had at his age to finish such a great goal.” One more joined, “Wonderful to see someone fulfilling his dream the honest emotion is very inspiring.” Meanwhile, a netizen added, “Congratulations Sir. I honor you and your dedication.”

