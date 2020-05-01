BUZZ

1-MIN READ

72-year-old British Man Breaks Three Records, Becomes Oldest Solo Atlantic Rower

72-year-old British Man Breaks Three Records, Becomes Oldest Solo Atlantic Rower

This was not the first time when the rower had crossed the Atlantic Ocean. Walters has rowed the 5,000-kilometre Atlantic crossing four times earlier, with this one being his last.

A 72-year-old British man has left the world amazed after setting up new records. The man became the oldest person to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean. While it took time and patience, the new record has left him on cloud nine.


Graham Walters, who hails from Leicester in England, left for his sail three months ago, beginning from Gran Canaria island in Spain. This Wednesday, April 29, Walters arrived in Antigua. He sailing partner was none other than the plywood boat he built in his front yard.


This was not the first time when the rower had crossed the Atlantic Ocean. Walters has rowed the 5,000-kilometre Atlantic crossing four times earlier, with this one being his last.


Talking to CNN, Walters said the trip was more about the boat which he built in his yard around 22 years ago. “That boat has been with me three times across the Atlantic before this, so it's getting old, like me. I thought, 'why not be the oldest person to row the Atlantic with an old boat?’,” he mentioned.


He first steps on land after 90 days of rowing were terrible and shaky. Unfortunately, despite breaking the record, Walters will now have to remain in Antigua until countries life travel restrictions of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. At the moment, Caribbean islands have suspended all incoming and outgoing commercial flights.


The coronavirus pandemic is completely new to Walters, who had been in the ocean for the last few weeks. “I had never heard of coronavirus before I left,” he said. He, at one point in time, even thought that the Atlantic is the safest place for him at the moment.

