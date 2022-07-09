72-Year-Old Woman Crosses America on Bicycle, Makes it to Guinness World Records

They say age is just a number, if you are determined to achieve something, you can have it. With the same motivation, a 72-year-old US woman entered the Guinness World Book of Records to become the oldest person to cross America on a bicycle in 43 days.

Lynnea Salvo paddled over 3,300 kilometres across the States. Guinness World Records confirmed that she started her journey from Peace Arch, US-Canada border and reached San Ysidro, California in just 43 days.

As per the release, she paddled a peace sign-shaped route across the US.

Salvo holds two more Guinness records, the first one she bagged was the Oldest person to cross America by bicycle at the age of 67 years. She completed her journey within 32 days from Oceanside, California to Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA.

The other one is the Oldest person to cross Canada by bicycle. She earned the record in 2018 at the age of 68.

She told Guinness that since her records are related to age rather than speed, she doesn’t have to go too fast. That’s the reason she does not suffer the exhaustion speed cyclists do.

As for the peace sign route, Salvo told the Guinness that her trip along the pacific coast was a part of a larger project to create a GPS image of peace signs in The US and Canada. She not only dedicated it to world peace but also to her brother, John Thomas West, who was a veteran and died in a plane crash at the age of 28.

According to Guinness, Salvo is preparing for her next expedition to cycle from the Arctic Circle to the Mediterranean Sea. But her plans have been postponed twice, due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and then again in 2022 because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War.

