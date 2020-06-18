72-Year-Old Woman Shocks Son by Telling Him She's Going to a Sex Party but it's Not What You Think

How would you react if your elderly parents told you they were going to a sex party?

Well, that's exactly what happened to a Twitter user recently after his 72-year-old mother informed him that she had been invited to her first ever "sex-party".

“My 72-year-old mother just informed me she is going to her first “sex party” and doesn’t know what to bring,” the Twitter user who went by the handle "Balm Threat" wrote on Twitter.

However, the user revealed that after some "delicate questioning", the septuagenarian informed that the party she had been invited to was a "Gender Reveal" party and not an orgiastic rave.

"Gender Reveal, Mom. It’s called a Gender Reveal," the user wrote has having told his mother. In a later tweet, the woman's son said, "Hearing my mother, a retired kindergarten teacher, proclaim such a thing - I wanted to ensure that she was going to the appropriate party".

Turns out, it was. Though perhaps a gender-reveal party, held to reveal the gender of a child after the birth of a newborn, could be just a tad less exciting than a sex party.

My 72 year-old mother just informed me she is going to her first "sex party" and doesn't know what to bring.



After some delicate questioning, "Gender Reveal, Mom. It's called a Gender Reveal." — Balm Threat (@balmthreat) June 15, 2020

The tweet has been going viral on Twitter with over 3.9 lakh likes. In response to the tweet, many shared similar experiences that had had with their own parents.

Reminds me of when my mom was looking at this catalogue and all of the sudden I hear her go “oh, those are cute strap-ons!” And I was just like “excuse me?” And she showed me what she was talking about... it was a shoe catalogue. She was talking about shoes that had straps. — Dorian Avery (@ghostofadreamer) June 16, 2020

My dad asked me to help him pick out a vibrator for my mom.



Similar gentle questioning (I assume) means I helped him get my mom a back massage.



Also, we called flipflops thongs in the 80s which leads to all sorts of issues with my kids and their grandparents. — Melissa Nemeth (@melissanemeth37) June 17, 2020