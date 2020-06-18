BUZZ

2-MIN READ

72-Year-Old Woman Shocks Son by Telling Him She's Going to a Sex Party but it's Not What You Think

Image credit: Reuters

'Hearing my mother, a retired kindergarten teacher, proclaim such a thing - I wanted to ensure that she was going to the appropriate party,' the woman's son wrote on Twitter.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 18, 2020, 6:37 PM IST
How would you react if your elderly parents told you they were going to a sex party?

Well, that's exactly what happened to a Twitter user recently after his 72-year-old mother informed him that she had been invited to her first ever "sex-party".

“My 72-year-old mother just informed me she is going to her first “sex party” and doesn’t know what to bring,” the Twitter user who went by the handle "Balm Threat" wrote on Twitter.

However, the user revealed that after some "delicate questioning", the septuagenarian informed that the party she had been invited to was a "Gender Reveal" party and not an orgiastic rave.

"Gender Reveal, Mom. It’s called a Gender Reveal," the user wrote has having told his mother. In a later tweet, the woman's son said, "Hearing my mother, a retired kindergarten teacher, proclaim such a thing - I wanted to ensure that she was going to the appropriate party".

Turns out, it was. Though perhaps a gender-reveal party, held to reveal the gender of a child after the birth of a newborn, could be just a tad less exciting than a sex party.

The tweet has been going viral on Twitter with over 3.9 lakh likes. In response to the tweet, many shared similar experiences that had had with their own parents.

