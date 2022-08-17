73-Year-Old Dies In Thailand’s Forest, Rescuers Carry Body To Hospital On A Two-Wheeler

Several countries in the world and their rural areas don’t have ample medical facilities. While the rest of the world advances, parts of Southeast Asia still struggle with basic healthcare access. Due to this, disturbingly true stories come to light. One such incident has surfaced on the internet from Thailand. While the country is a huge tourist attraction, there are parts of Thailand still struggling for medical facilities.

Pictures circulating on social media are gut-wrenching. They show a dead body being taken to the hospital in a very unusual manner. The body was being taken from a forest to the hospital on a two-wheeler. It was first wrapped in a cloth properly so that no body part is exposed and then tied to the rescuer, who carried the dead body on a scooter.

The Bangkok Post reported the incident on Saturday, August 14. The deceased was a 73-year-old named Luang Chodkasem. He plunged to his death from a fruit tree while on a trek in Thap Lan National Park in Wang Nam Khieo district in Nakhon Ratchasima. The rescuers had to take the body of the deceased in turns. Montree Phiewphong and his younger brother showed bravery and took the body with them to the hospital.

Luang was reportedly a resident of the Ban Hua Khao Thong village in the tambon Ubon Sap of Wang Nam Khieo and had left the village on Saturday afternoon to search for wild samo fruit (black myrobalan). His son got worried when he did not return home late evening and asked the Hook 31 rescue team for help with other villagers to find him.

The team, after trying to find Luang for 6 hours from 8 pm to 2 am, called off the unsuccessful search. The son found Luang’s dead body while trying to find him in the forest alone on Sunday. The rescue then transported Luang’s body to the hospital on a two-wheeler.

