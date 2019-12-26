Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

73-Year-Old Man Spends Rs 3 Lakh to Pay the Bills of 36 Families in Florida for Christmas

Mike Esmond, 73, said that he faced harsh times in the 1980s and had a tough time paying the bills. He didn’t want anyone else to go through that same thing.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 26, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
73-Year-Old Man Spends Rs 3 Lakh to Pay the Bills of 36 Families in Florida for Christmas
Image credit: Twitter

A man from Florida has spread happiness among 36 families this festive season by paying their utility bills all by himself. The man ended up spending close to Rs 3 lakh but ensured that all the families he helped had a happy Christmas.

 

Mike Esmond, 73, told ABC News that he faced harsh times in the 1980s and had a tough time paying the bills. “I didn’t want anyone else to go through that same thing. I wanted to do something that I knew would really make a difference for people around Christmas time,” Esmond said.

 

To make this happen, Mike got all the information about the families from the Gulf Breeze City Hall. He told the utility billing supervisor Joanne Oliver about his intentions and she was surprised.

 

“I've been in the customer service industry for a little over 20 years. Never have I seen this type of generosity,” Oliver told ABC.

 

The people whose bills were paid by Mike were informed about it with a Christmas card.

 

The card read: “You can rest easier this holiday season knowing you have one less bill to pay. On behalf of Gulf Breeze Pools & Spas we here at The City of Gulf Breeze would like to wish you and your family a happy holiday season”.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
