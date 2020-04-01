73-Year-Old Neurosurgeon Renowned for Separating Conjoined Twins Dies of COVID-19 in New York

The world-famous neurosurgeon Dr James Goodrich on Monday died of Coronavirus in New York at the age of 73.

In a statement, Montefiore Albert Einstein College of Medicine said, “Dr. Goodrich dedicated his life to saving children with complex neurological conditions. He was a pioneer in this field and developed a multi-stage approach for separating craniopagus twins who are fused at the brain and skull”.

Dr James first hogged the limelight back in 2004, where he separated twins Carl and Clarence Acquirre, who hailed from Philippines. In 2016, he performed a similar surgery to separate conjoined twins Jadon and Anaid McDonald. He led the team of 40 specialists, who performed the operation.

The surgery went on for 27 hours, during which Dr James took a break of just 20 minutes. These twins shared three inches of brain tissue, making it a complicate surgery.

The twins’ mother Nicole McDonald wrote a heartfelt note on the surgeon’s death. “My heart is broken. You will forever be our hero. Every single time my children wrap their arms around my neck, I think of you.”

She added, “Every milestone they reach is because you believed in them as much as I did. I'm not sure how to continue this journey without you. May you rest in peace, Dr James Goodrich. We love you so much.”