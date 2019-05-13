74-Year-Old UK Cop Nabs 29-Year-Old Criminal after Spectacular Foot Chase

Age is just a number. At least for this 74-year-old volunteer policeman in England. Keith Smith, a special constable for Essex Police, is being hailed for apprehending a 29-year-old criminal after chasing him down through several streets and gardens.The septuagenarian had tried to pull over the younger man who was identified as John Tait after spotting him driving in the Benfleet area, reports The Independent.Tait, however, ran off after smashing his vehicle into a kerb. He was wanted for motoring offences and harassment.Smith “bolted from his patrol car and pursued on foot, finally catching and subduing his man in a back garden,” according to The Independent.Tait who admitted to driving while disqualified and other offences was jailed for two years and two months, banned from driving for more than two years and handed a restraining order.Speaking after the arrest, Smith said he has been a volunteer police officer since 1997 and “have loved every minute of it.”“This is just one incident of many where I’ve played my part in helping to keep Essex safe.”Matt Hine, road crime manager at Essex Police, added: “Keith should be really proud of himself, not just for this incident but for the thousands of times he has helped hundreds of people."He has kept them safe and arrested criminals across more than two decades of volunteering for his community.”