75-Year-Old Diabetic Woman from Mumbai Given '24 Hours' to Live Beats Covid-19 in 13 Days

The COVID-19 situation in India has been in a terrible state. Many people across the country are losing their lives to the virus without even getting access to adequate treatment. In a time like this, the news of a 75-year-old patient recovering from coronavirus after a 100% lung involvement comes like a ray of hope. The happy incident took place in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar. According to a report published in The Times of India, a patient named Shailaja Nakwe admitted in Sonagra Medical and Surgical Centre was informed by the doctors that she may not survive for more than 24 hours. However, the woman who is a diabetic patient put up a tough fight against the deadly virus and got discharged from the hospital after 13 days of being admitted. Her discharge was celebrated by the hospital staff by cutting a cake.

The Mumbai resident was rushed to the hospital by her son after he found out that her oxygen saturation was an alarming 69%. On reaching the hospital, the woman’s family was informed that her Computed Tomography (CT) score is 25/25, which is the most severe count. Dr Rajaram Sonagra, who was treating her, told TOI that she has 100% lung involvement and required complete ventilator support. He went on to add, “She was a diabetic who came to us with near 100% lung involvement. All five lobes of the lung had over 75% involvement. She was breathing with great difficulty.”

Shailaja, as most COVID-19 patients, was given Remdesivir along with some other antibiotics. Her son Prashant Nakwerecollected the difficulties he had to face for managing six doses of Remdesivir for his then critical mother. He mentioned that even though the doctors had said that his mother may not survive for more than 24 hours, he did not give up hope and continued to have faith.

Even though the 75 years old patient has been discharged from the hospital, her full recovery is likely to take up to six months. At present, she requires a two litres oxygen cylinder at home to ease her breathing.

