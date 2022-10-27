76-year-old California Woman Uses Her Walking Stick to Avert Robbery, Saves Neighbour

A great-grandmother’s attempt to fend off a robber in her neighbourhood has gone viral on the internet. According to a report by ABC News, the 76-year-old, who is known to be Miss Faye ended up saving a fellow resident. The incident took place in Oakland, California, when the elderly jumped in to confront a young man who was attacking her neighbour. Armed with only a walking stick, the 76-year-old ran out of the property to rescue the victim and the video of the event was recorded on a camera placed outside her house.

In the clip, a brave Miss Faye ran out of her house accompanied by her German Shepherd Troy. While talking to the news agency, the elderly claimed that fear never crossed her mind while confronting the attacker, “I never thought about it. Fear never crossed my mind, because I’m crazy I guess. I don’t know. It’s just something that’s in my nature. I do things, and it doesn’t bother me until a couple of hours later. That’s how I’ve always been.” The video of the incident shows the attacker trying to pull something out of the victim’s hands.

It prompted the 76-year-old to run towards rescuing the victim when the robber saw the elderly moving in his direction. He fled the situation, the elderly threw her walking stick on the robber’s car as the vehicle moves away. Reportedly, the victim of the incident, who is in her late 70s was helped to get back on her feet after pet dog Troy checked on her. Miss Faye stated that she could have made out a little faster if her knees were not hurting.

OAKLAND, CA– 76-yr-old Miss Faye ran out with her cane to save her neighbor, another senior citizen, from getting robbed in broad daylight last week. Ms. Faye even called for her German shepherd Troy to help apprehend the subject. pic.twitter.com/FYIYG3wxSG — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) October 26, 2022

“If my knees weren’t hurting me, I think I would have been out there a little faster,” she told the portal. The investigation is underway and the police have appealed that anyone with any information to come forward to catch the robber. While the cops have advised against interfering in dangerous incidents the same way as Miss Faye, the latter suggests people look after one another.

“Just try to be neighbourly. Watch out for your neighbours and surroundings, even for your personal self, because so many things have been happening lately. Not just in Oakland, but all over the world. Just be aware of your surroundings. That’s all I have to say about that,” said Miss Faye. Residents of the neighbourhood lauded the elderly woman’s bravery by bringing her a variety of food, snacks, and pies.

