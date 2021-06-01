76-Year-Old Chandigarh Man Who Beat Depression Goes Viral for Inspiring Workout Videos

These few months have been super-lethargic. Even the thought of movement tires us terribly, draining all our energy at once. While most of us are indulging in our laziness, a 76-year-old is trending across social media, all thanks to his motivating and jaw-dropping fitness videos. With his inspiring workout clips, the septuagenarian proves that age is just a number.

Thanks to his strict fitness routines and vegan diet, Chandigarh resident Tripat Singh has gained celebrity status on Instagram. Singh enjoys a following of 71k on the social media platform, where he mostly posts his exercise videos. In addition to these, he also shares exercises that his social media followers can perform as a routine at home.

He has been posting about his workout regime for quite a few years now. In a heart-to-heart conversation with Humans Of Bombay, the fit septuagenarian opened up about his journey towards becoming a fitness enthusiast.

Sharing about his journey, Singh said that it was his wife’s demise that pushed him towards the road of fitness and self-care. In a video shared on the Instagram page of Humans Of Bombay, Singh can be seen with a picture of his late wife. He shared that his wife passed away in 1999, leaving him heartbroken and depressed. His business dissolved, eventually making him a couch potato. But he soon realised that his wife would have been disappointed seeing him in that state and decided to bounce back. Hence, he lifted himself from negativities and trained hard. Now, he runs a successful business and is fitter than ever.

The clip shared has Singh performing a plethora of exercises — ranging from lifting weights, working out using monkey bars and even lifting weights while hanging inverted from a monkey bar. Many on Instagram marvelled at his fitness as well as his journey to being the fit individual he has become today.

