77-year-old Kolkata Man Playing Violin for 19 Years in Public Goes Viral

The internet is a strange place that has many stories to tell every day. Few bizarre, and few that will leave you with a heavy heart. In one such recent story, an elderly man from Kolkata has gone viral on social media for the love of his wife and music. This story is about 77-year-old Swapan Sett, who travels across places and plays his violin, to raise funds for the treatment of his wife’s cancer. Old, with grey hair, Mr Sett doesn’t seem to be bogged down by his age and has been winning the heart of spectators and people, who now want to come forward and help him in whatever ways he can.

A resident of Kolkata’s Balaram Dey Street, Mr Sett’s wife was diagnosed with uterus cancer in 2002. Since then he has been wandering all over India and playing the violin on the streets just to raise funds for his wife’s cancer treatment. In 2019, his wife’s illness was cured and she got back on her feet. She had her treatment at Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Hospital. However, that hasn’t stopped Mr Sett from travelling and playing the violin for the public. Besides being a violinist, he is also a painter and sculptor.

He is Swapan Sett, a Painter, Sculptor and Violinist and has his own studio in Balaram Dey Street Kolkata. In 2002 his wife was diagnosed with uterus cancer and for her treatment which was expensive, he used his art to collect funds for the treatment and traveled in various pic.twitter.com/nklAY8z8nH— I Love Siliguri (@ILoveSiliguri) April 9, 2021

places to play violin and do sketching. After 17 years of struggle, his wife completely got well in 2019 and leading a healthy life, he still travels in different corners of the city to present his art.Also he gives flying kisses for free to anyone who stand and see him play. — I Love Siliguri (@ILoveSiliguri) April 9, 2021

Mostly dressed in a white punjabi and dhotti, Mr Sett’s story has been viral all over social media being shared by various users and pages, who seek to help the old man.

Sett’s music has also been recorded on CDs that are out for sale and cost you around Rs 130 only!

This man is 77 years old now and has won our hearts. We would like to hug him tight if we get to meet him once. 🙏🏻If you want to buy his music CD which is home made and support him, contact 9331244895, 8583042946. Please message him instead of calling and disturbing him as — I Love Siliguri (@ILoveSiliguri) April 9, 2021

However, it’s not recently that his story has been out for netizens to know. In 2019, a Twitter user had shared a clip of the old man playing the violin on a street.

75 year old man Swapan Sett from Kolkata is wandering all over India and playing violin on the streets just to raise funds for his wife's cancer treatment. Speak to him and help generously. +919331244895 or +918583042946 But the irony is he isn't accepting money for free. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/UIxSfdzpyc — Chiru Bhat | ಚಿರು ಭಟ್ (@mechirubhat) January 9, 2019

When I called him he told me that he isn't accepting money for free. He is saying he is a musician so he'll send his music CDs to my address with his bank account details. And upon that I can decide how much to give. His music CD is here. I called myself and verified. pic.twitter.com/wysXoe4XzY— Chiru Bhat | ಚಿರು ಭಟ್ (@mechirubhat) January 9, 2019

Sett is trained a violinist from Kolkata’s Oriental Seminary and the couple has a daughter who helps out financially whenever possible.

Reading Mr Sett’s story online, netizens showered him with heaps of praises and well wishes. Many even came forward enquiring about how to help him.

The internet’s indeed a strange place that has its ways to bind people from different walks of life, to make someone’s day.

