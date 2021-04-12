buzz

77-year-old Kolkata Man Playing Violin for 19 Years in Public Goes Viral

77-year-old Swapan Sett from Kolkata and his CD. (Credit: Twitter)

An elderly man from Kolkata is travelling across places to play the violin. He would do that previously to raise funds for his wife's cancer treatment.

The internet is a strange place that has many stories to tell every day. Few bizarre, and few that will leave you with a heavy heart. In one such recent story, an elderly man from Kolkata has gone viral on social media for the love of his wife and music. This story is about 77-year-old Swapan Sett, who travels across places and plays his violin, to raise funds for the treatment of his wife’s cancer. Old, with grey hair, Mr Sett doesn’t seem to be bogged down by his age and has been winning the heart of spectators and people, who now want to come forward and help him in whatever ways he can.

A resident of Kolkata’s Balaram Dey Street, Mr Sett’s wife was diagnosed with uterus cancer in 2002. Since then he has been wandering all over India and playing the violin on the streets just to raise funds for his wife’s cancer treatment. In 2019, his wife’s illness was cured and she got back on her feet. She had her treatment at Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Hospital. However, that hasn’t stopped Mr Sett from travelling and playing the violin for the public. Besides being a violinist, he is also a painter and sculptor.

Mostly dressed in a white punjabi and dhotti, Mr Sett’s story has been viral all over social media being shared by various users and pages, who seek to help the old man.
Sett’s music has also been recorded on CDs that are out for sale and cost you around Rs 130 only!

However, it’s not recently that his story has been out for netizens to know. In 2019, a Twitter user had shared a clip of the old man playing the violin on a street.

Sett is trained a violinist from Kolkata’s Oriental Seminary and the couple has a daughter who helps out financially whenever possible.

Reading Mr Sett’s story online, netizens showered him with heaps of praises and well wishes. Many even came forward enquiring about how to help him.

The internet’s indeed a strange place that has its ways to bind people from different walks of life, to make someone’s day.

first published:April 12, 2021, 15:31 IST