77-Year-Old Man Fighting off Robber on Street is the Most Badass Thing You'll Watch Today

A 77-year-old man has earned praise on social media after a video showing him fighting off a robber at an ATM went viral.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on February 5 at an ATM located outside of a grocery store, was released by South Wales Police on Tuesday.

In the video, the man can be seen parking his car and walking towards an ATM to withdraw cash. It was then that he was unsuspectingly approached by the robber. The robber could be seen grabbing the old man by the neck and asking him to hand over the cash.

The old man first freed himself from the clutches of the robber and then raised his fists to put up a fight. After throwing some punches at the mugger, the 77-year-old man managed to scare off the man.

The police, in a statement, said that the old man bravely took on the mugger, who had to escape empty-handed.

Detective Constable Stephen Mayne, from South Wales Police said even though the man showed great bravery, he was left shaken.

📽️ CCTV of attempt robbery: Appeal for info



77-yr-old man bravely fights off suspect who was demanding cash & bank cards.



🗺️Colchester Avenue

⏰6am

📅05/02/2020



Recognise the suspect? Pls contact 101 or @Wales_CS quoting ref: *043939.#swpDetectives #keepingCardiffsafe



^ajh pic.twitter.com/2s8V1VUq17 — South Wales Police Cardiff (@SWPCardiff) February 18, 2020

The police also urged people to come forward with information if they saw or knew the suspect.

If anyone deserves an award, it's 77-year-old Trevor for his bravery 🙌#Brits2020



If you have any info, contact us on 1⃣0⃣1⃣ quoting *043939.



^jc https://t.co/wfMfkgzaxj — South Wales Police (@swpolice) February 18, 2020

Taking to Twitter, the police added that the 77-year-old man deserved an award for his bravery and asked people to contact them if they had any information about the old man.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which was put by the police on Facebook, has been shared 2.7K times and it has received over 1K reactions.

A number of netizens took to Facebook to commend the elderly man for his bravery.

One user wrote, "Brave man to fight off that excuse for a human being. Hope it won’t have a lasting effect on the elderly gent," while another posted, ""What a terrible world we live in. Good on the man for standing up to him. Good old fashion style boxing to fight him off. Your a very brave man. I hope the police catch him.”

