79-Year-Old Japanese Man Inserts 90-inch Rope in Penis; What Happened Next

Social media users were left bewildered after the video of a man inserting a rope in his penis came to light. According to The Daily Mail portal, a 79-year-old Japanese man allegedly shoved a 90-inch jump rope into his penis. This rope became tangled and got stuck in his bladder.

This act had disastrous consequences, as the unidentified man started suffering from a condition called dysuria. In this medical complication, people find extreme difficulty with urination. Doctors had to conduct surgery to remove the object, which they described as a wire-like coiled foreign body.

As stated in the publication, it was an uphill task for the medical team to remove this rope from the man’s bladder. Detailed scans conducted by the medical team had shown that the wire became tightly coiled inside the man’s bladder.

A UK-based expert told The Daily Mail that in his career spanning two decades, it is the most extreme case of an object inserted in the body via penis. The medical team had to take the help of a computer programme for generating a 3D reconstruction of this rope. After watching this reconstruction, they had to make an incision in the man’s abdomen to retrieve this rope.

According to The Daily Mail, the man has now recovered with no further complications. The Medical Team said that the urethra and bladder of this man could have been damaged if the tangled cord was forcefully pulled out of the penis. In a conversation with the publication, Urologist Professor Toshiki Kijima said, “Any handling of the foreign body should be avoided until the precise materials, size, form and position are determined because it can cause further urethral injury.”

It is still not known why this man had conducted such an act. But possibly he was engaging in the act of sounding. The insertion of objects into the opening of the penis for sexual pleasure is known as sounding. According to UK experts, issues of sounding have increased over the past few years.

