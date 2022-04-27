8 Wanted Malaysian Women Use Plastic Surgery To Change Faces, Avoid Police Arrest

Plastic surgery was a big deal in earlier times. It was expensive, and people used to get this treatment done only in medical emergencies. But now plastic surgery, face and body alteration have become a go-to thing. People often go through such treatments for beauty purposes. However, it appears it is also popular among criminals.

According to Harian Metro, a group of 8 women living in Kelantan, Malaysia, have used plastic surgery to change their identities to avoid arrest by the police.

The police have been looking for them for the last 17 years. The group was involved in multiple crimes like murder, robbery and theft.

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said that the women have been on the run for 17 years. But they are not still in their hands. He added that they hope that the women are still hiding somewhere in Kelantan. Apart from that, he also said they have come to know that the police have information about plastic surgery, adding that they will now shift from one location to another to avoid being tracked down.

He also stated that many of them have settled in Thailand. They not only changed their faces but also their identities like names. But the police have found the new faces of the criminals after several years of investigation at the clinics.

They even reached out to their families, but they did not cooperate. They informed them that they have not been in contact with the suspects for a long time. But the police have taken this case as a challenge.

Now, it will be interesting to see how police take the investigation forward to find the criminals.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.