8-year-old Bangladeshi Boy's Viral Message Thanking Teachers amid Pandemic is Winning Hearts

Even in these trying times of coronavirus outbreak, there are some people across the globe who are trying to keep the spirit of humanity and compassion alive. Recently, Farhad, an eight-year-old boy from Bangladesh has won netizens' hearts. In a video that has been shared by UNICEF on Twitter, the little lad can be seen thanking his teachers.

In the clip, he is heard saying, “Our teachers are attempting different ways to teach us in this pandemic situation. Remotely, they are trying to inspire us that anything is possible. Thank you dear teachers for helping us while we are at home.”

Towards the end of the video, Farhad can be seen holding a thank you placard. The colourful placard reads, “Let’s say thanks to the teachers.”

Eight-year-old Farzad's message to his teachers will put a smile on your face. 💕A big shoutout to teachers all over the world for doing everything they can to support their students during the #COVID19 pandemic.#ThankYouTeacher pic.twitter.com/CG6lgsHegA — UNICEF (@UNICEF) September 16, 2020

As one would expect, the video has won the hearts of people on the micro-blogging site. Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 16 thousand times and gathered more than 500 likes. Unsurprisingly, the comments on the video are that of awe and admiration for the little man. Quite a few users dropped in comments like ‘so sweet’ and ‘adorable’.

One of the users shared warm wishes for Farzad and children all around the world. He advised them to stay happy and to share love and respect among all.

Another person, who was touched by the message, said how the video warmed his heart. “What a lovely message from such a kind young child. Children are our future. We must protect them at all costs & continue to give them hope & magic in their lives… love this.”

A different user who happens to be a teacher himself thanked him on behalf of the teachers.

A lot of other users appreciated the efforts and spirit of the boy.