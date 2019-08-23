8-Year-Old Boy Feels Unwell After Taking His Mother's Car on a Joyride

An 8-year-old boy in Germany abandoned his high-speed joyride on a German autobahn after feeling unwell.

The boy clocked 140 kmph (87 mph) in his mother’s automatic transmission Volkswagen Golf after driving off with it in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to police and media reports.

Police in the western city of Soest said they were alerted to the situation by the boy’s mother at about 12:25 a.m. local time, Deutsche Welle (DW) reported.

The boy, who regularly drives go-carts and bumper cars, abandoned his journey after driving the car for 8 kilometres as he began to feel unwell.

The boy pulled over in a rest area along the high-speed highway and had put the hazard lights on and placed a warning triangle behind the parked vehicle.

Police said when officer arrived on the scene, the boy tearfully told them that he “just wanted to drive a little."

Thankfully, no damage or injuries were reported as a result of the boy’s joyride.

Germany is the only European country without a general speed limit on most parts of its highways and the minimum age for an unrestricted driving license is 18, according to DW.

According to a 2017 report by the Federal Road Research Institute, in 2015 70.4% of the federal controlled-access highway system, The Autobahn, had only the advisory speed limit of 130 kilometres per hour (81 mph), 6.2% had temporary speed limits due to weather or traffic conditions, and 23.4% had permanent speed limits.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.