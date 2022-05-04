8-Year-Old Boy in Thailand Punches Shark After Being Bitten on Leg

A boy in Thailand aged 8, survived a ferocious shark attack by punching it in the face. The incident happened on the island of Phuket when the boy named Napat Chaiyarak Christenko was swimming with his Ukrainian father in the sea, reported Bangkok Post.

The shark pounced on the boy and clutched his right calf between its teeth. The boy screamed in pain and tried to kick the shark away. When this didn’t work, the boy punched the aquatic animal in the face and that is when the shark fled into the deep waters. The boy was then pulled back up from the water by his parents who were terrified by this incident.

Medical officials performed first-aid on him, and took him to the hospital where he was treated over the weekend. Thai media outlets reported that while being taken to the hospital, the boy remained calm and told the doctors, “I felt a pain in my leg and looked down and saw the shark biting me. It was the most painful thing ever. I punched it to make it leave me alone.”

While the doctors say the bite was by a barracuda that was about 80-120 centimetres long based on the marks, marine and shark specialists differ on this and suggest that the wound was given by a blacktip reef shark or a bull shark, prominently found in the Andaman Sea. Dr Kongkiat Kittiwattanawong, the Director of Phuket Marine Biological Center, said that the cloudy waters made the shark believe Napat’s leg was a fish or some other underwater creature it would normally attack. Napat got 33 stitches to close the wound.

Shark attacks are very rare in Phuket. However, signs have been erected around the place where the boy was bitten to ensure the safety of tourists and make sure there are no more sharks in the area before allowing access to the tourists.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.