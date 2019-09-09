8-year-old Colorado Boy Fights Off Mountain Lion with Stick, Father Rushes to Help

An 8-year-old boy was left needing two surgeries and dozens of stiches after he was attacked by a mountain lion outside his home in United States.

The damage could have been much worse if Pike Carlson hadn’t put up a brave fight by punching, kicking and grabbing a stick to poke the wild animal in the eyes.

The incident happened on August 21 when the boy was playing in the backyard of his house with elder brother, Gage, in the Bailey town of Colorado.

He had run over to a see a friend who had called him from a neighboring house when a mountain lion emerged and attacked him in the head.

Pike’s father Ron Carlson saw the mountain lion mauling his son after he was alerted to the situation by Gage, Newsweek reported.

"I was just punching, trying to grab anything that I can, like a stick," Pike Carlson told WFAA. "I did find a stick and I tried to get it in the eye but soon the stick snapped."

The Carlsons told the news outlet that this was the first time they had spotted a mountain lion around their home.

Ron said that, despite the dangers involved, he rushed to the rescue of his 8-year-old son as his parental instincts kicked in.

"It never even entered my head that I was about to tangle with something that could kill me. All you know is you have to do something. It doesn't matter what happens to you, you've got to protect your children," he was quoted as saying.

"When I first picked him up, I could see the whole side of his face was open," Ron said. "There was blood all over him. His scalp was ripped open in several spots. It was something that no parent should ever see."

The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent two surgeries and administered dozens of stitches. And even though he may still need an surgery on his torn eyelid, the 8-year-old is trying to laugh off the horrific attack.

"The mountain lion is a cheater," Newsweek quoted him as saying. "No one try to wrestle a mountain lion. It is a cheater."

Pike’s mother, Julie Carlson, recalled the horrific first night at the hospital.

“That first night in the hospital, even though the doctors were saying it’s going to be OK, I just kept flashing back to what could have happened,” said Julie Carlson, Pike’s mother. “What if Gage, my oldest, didn’t get to him in time? What if my husband didn’t get to him in time?”

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the mountain lion may have mistaken the running boy for an animal.

"We all hope that the child will be alright and you just hate to see this occur," said Area Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb in a statement.

Earlier this year, a Colorado man fended off a mountain lion by suffocating it to death.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.