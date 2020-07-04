8-year-old Engaging in a Conversation With Hearing-impaired Delivery Man Will Make You Smile

Some gestures are special in a way that they make you smile just by looking at them. One such video was shared recently by a Manchester-based mom, Amy Roberts.

The proud mother posted a short clip on Twitter, showing her eight-year-old daughter Tallulah engaging in a conversation with a hearing-impaired delivery man named Tim.







Amy’s 15-second-clip was shared on June 19, comes along with the caption:

"This is our @Hermesparcels delivery man, we see him 1 or 2 times a week, the start of lockdown Tallulah drew him a #thankyou rainbow, he still has it proudly on show in his van, they have built up quite a friendship over these last few weeks".







This is our @Hermesparcels delivery man, we see him 1 or 2 times a week, start of lockdown Tallulah drew him a #thankyou 🌈, he still has it proudly on show in his van, they have built up quite a friendship over these last few weeks @ststephensaud #proudmum pic.twitter.com/JELmaibyIM — Amy Roberts (@mummybear1903) June 19, 2020





In the video, one can see the little girl standing at her house’s front portion, talking to Tim, who is standing outside the door. Tim smiles as he talks using sign language.







The girl greets Tim saying, ‘have a good day’, in sign language. At the end, Tim shows a big thumbs up to Tallulah before leaving for work.







The video has been winning the internet, gathering 3.9 million views, more than 51 thousand likes.







Netizens filled the comments section with adorable notes. A user wrote, "Doesn't take much to be kind and friendly this is beautiful, but some find it so hard to do, Thank you Tallulah this has put a smile on my face you must be one proud mother Amy."







Doesn't take much to be kind and friendly this is beautiful but some find it so hard to do, Thank you Tallualh this has put a smile on my face you must be one proud mother Amy 👏❤️ — lee williams (@leewilliams31) June 19, 2020





Another one praised the delivery man, calling him 'absolutely brilliant' and "a lovely gentleman, who is definitely overworked at the moment with all these deliveries."







He's so lovely isn't he. Absolutely brilliant. Even though he can't speak he manages to get what he wants to say across. A lovely gentleman, who is definitely overworked at the moment with all these deliveries. — Nadia Arif (@NadiaArif34) June 19, 2020





Here are a few more comments:



They so so so beautiful I'm so happy your kid is a part of our future 💕💕 — KLA (@klyn2129) June 25, 2020





That's lovely. You're a brilliant mum and she's a proper credit to you 😄 — Jon (@giftedrascal) June 19, 2020

Good man. Good kid. Really Good mum👍🏼 — PS Annie (@PigskinAnnie) July 2, 2020





Tallulah you're an amazing human being, we need more like you in the world and @mummybear1903 you must be so proud of your daughter, well done for teaching her to make this world a better place 🙂👏👏 — John Hendrick (@JohnHen321) July 3, 2020