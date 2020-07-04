BUZZ

2-MIN READ

8-year-old Engaging in a Conversation With Hearing-impaired Delivery Man Will Make You Smile

Screenshot from video tweeted by @mummybear1903.

A proud mother posted a short clip on Twitter, showing her eight-year-old daughter Tallulah engaging in a conversation with a hearing-impaired delivery man named Tim.

Some gestures are special in a way that they make you smile just by looking at them. One such video was shared recently by a Manchester-based mom, Amy Roberts.

The proud mother posted a short clip on Twitter, showing her eight-year-old daughter Tallulah engaging in a conversation with a hearing-impaired delivery man named Tim.


Amy’s 15-second-clip was shared on June 19, comes along with the caption:

"This is our @Hermesparcels delivery man, we see him 1 or 2 times a week, the start of lockdown Tallulah drew him a #thankyou rainbow, he still has it proudly on show in his van, they have built up quite a friendship over these last few weeks".




In the video, one can see the little girl standing at her house’s front portion, talking to Tim, who is standing outside the door. Tim smiles as he talks using sign language.


The girl greets Tim saying, ‘have a good day’, in sign language. At the end, Tim shows a big thumbs up to Tallulah before leaving for work.


The video has been winning the internet, gathering 3.9 million views, more than 51 thousand likes.


Netizens filled the comments section with adorable notes. A user wrote, "Doesn't take much to be kind and friendly this is beautiful, but some find it so hard to do, Thank you Tallulah this has put a smile on my face you must be one proud mother Amy."




Another one praised the delivery man, calling him 'absolutely brilliant' and "a lovely gentleman, who is definitely overworked at the moment with all these deliveries."




Here are a few more comments:





