8-year-old Girl Gets Expelled from School for 'Liking' Her Female Classmate

Same-sex marriage in the US state of Oklahoma has been legalised since October 6, 2014. However, a school in the city of Owasso has expelled an eight-year-old girl for telling another girl of her class that she has a 'crush' on her. Rejoice Christian School in Owasso not only expelled Chloe but also her 5-year-old brother after the incident. Their mother Delanie Shelton was called in the same day when Chloe expressed that she has a crush on another girl student.

Speaking about the incident, Delanie told CNN that Chloe was removed from the playground after she told another girl student about her crush. She was taken to the Principal’s office where as per the mother, the Vice Principal told her that the Bible says that women can have children only with a man.

When Delanie arrived at the school, the Vice Principal asked her what she felt about girls liking girls. To this, the mother of two said that she does not see any issue with it.

After this, the school decided to ‘end their partnership’ with the Shelton family, expelling both Chloe and her brother.

This was devastating for Chloe who questioned her mother if God still loved her after the incident. In an attempt to resolve the issue, Delanie asked the school superintendent Joel Pepin to have a meeting and process what had happened, however, the school authorities refused her request.

According to the report, Joel refused to make a public comment about the incident citing privacy and other factors.

After Chloe was expelled, others are speaking up about their experience at the school. Kylie Holden who once studied at the Rejoice Christian School said that she and her other friends waited to come out after their graduation because of the threats of expulsion.

Supporting Chloe, 26-year-old Kylie put a post on Facebook asking people to send support packages to the family.

The report says that many people who have heard Chloe’s story have come out in her support. They are sending messages to her assuring Chloe that she is loved by both God and the people.

The handbook of the Rejoice Christian School cites that professing to be a homosexual/bisexual is sexual immorality. Therefore, it can become grounds for expulsion from the school.

However, Delanie said that to Chloe, a crush could mean that she enjoys playing with the girl. Delanie said that it was “not a relationship or a practice.”

The second-grader will now be resuming her studies at a new school. Delanie said that Chloe is feeling loved due to the messages of support.