Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

8-Year-Old Reels in Shark 7 Times His Weight, May Have Set New World Record

However, being one of the largest species of sharks in the world, Tiger Sharks remain to be an unprotected species in Australia.

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
8-Year-Old Reels in Shark 7 Times His Weight, May Have Set New World Record
(Facebook/@ Sydney game Fishing Club)

An eight-year old Australian, might have broken a 22-year world record by hooking a 314 kg Tiger Shark, about 160 km from Sydeney, off the coast of South Wales last week.

According to CNN affiliate 9News, Jayden went out fishing with his father Jonathan Millauro at a "secret location" when they spotted the giant animal.

Jayden, who weighs 40 kgs, managed to reel in the shark on board with a 15 kg fishing line.

"The adrenaline was pumping from the moment we all spotted the shark at the boat," Millauro told 9News.

As per CNN, Jayden has been learning fishing since he was one-and-a-half-year old. Being the youngest member of the local Port Hacking Game Fishing Club, this was his biggest catch till now.

If officially confirmed, then Jayden will break the world record held by Ian Hissey, who had caught a 312 kg Tiger Shark in 1997 under the International Game Fish Association's junior and smallfry category.

However, being one of the largest species of sharks in the world, Tiger Sharks remain to be an unprotected species in Australia.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram