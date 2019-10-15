8-Year-Old Reels in Shark 7 Times His Weight, May Have Set New World Record
(Facebook/@ Sydney game Fishing Club)
An eight-year old Australian, might have broken a 22-year world record by hooking a 314 kg Tiger Shark, about 160 km from Sydeney, off the coast of South Wales last week.
According to CNN affiliate 9News, Jayden went out fishing with his father Jonathan Millauro at a "secret location" when they spotted the giant animal.
Jayden, who weighs 40 kgs, managed to reel in the shark on board with a 15 kg fishing line.
"The adrenaline was pumping from the moment we all spotted the shark at the boat," Millauro told 9News.
As per CNN, Jayden has been learning fishing since he was one-and-a-half-year old. Being the youngest member of the local Port Hacking Game Fishing Club, this was his biggest catch till now.
If officially confirmed, then Jayden will break the world record held by Ian Hissey, who had caught a 312 kg Tiger Shark in 1997 under the International Game Fish Association's junior and smallfry category.
However, being one of the largest species of sharks in the world, Tiger Sharks remain to be an unprotected species in Australia.
