8-year-old Uses Ham Radio to Connect With ISS, NASA Astronaut Responds

An 8-year-old girl connected to the International Space Station recently using her father’s ham radio and what followed next will bring a smile to your face. The 35 seconds conversation between the girl and a NASA astronaut aboard has resurfaced on social media and netizens can’t get enough of it. Isabella and her father Matt Payne made the call and surprisingly, it went through. The man on the other side of the line was none other than the commander of NASA SpaceX Crew-4, Kjell Lindgren. The conversation was first shared on Twitter by Matt.

April 23, 2016. A 2 year old sat on my knee and watched the students of Wellesley House school chat with @astro_timpeake, an event I helped organise. Today she got her chance. Thank you so much @astro_kjell, you have changed her world. #iss #NASA #ARISS https://t.co/ImfevefePV — Matt (@m0lmk) August 2, 2022

Netizens were in awe of how precious the conversation was. They also applauded Isabella’s professionalism on the radio. Sharing their thoughts in the comments section, one user wrote, “So cool! Ham radio is really incredible technology while another commented: “That touched my heart.”

Matt Payne took to Twitter to thank Astronaut Kjell Lindgren for changing his daughter’s world. He recalled the time when his 2-year-old daughter once sat with him and watched students of Wellesley House School chat with Astronaut Tim Peake. She finally got her chance years later.

The astronaut, too, shared his thoughts about the conversation. He replied to Matt’s tweet: “I’ve had a lot of fun using the #ARISS amateur radio station #NA1SS on the Space Station to talk with ham radio operators all over the world. I’ve even (unofficially) worked stations on all continents! But this may be my favorite contact so far. Thanks Isabella and Matt!”

I've had a lot of fun using the #ARISS amateur radio station #NA1SS on the @Space_Station to talk with ham radio operators all over the world. I've even (unofficially) worked stations on all continents! But this may be my favorite contact so far. Thanks Isabella and @m0lmk! https://t.co/Z2pWUbEZZr — Kjell Lindgren (@astro_kjell) August 2, 2022

Netizens also shared their amazing experience of talking to Astronaut Lindgren and praised him for encouraging the dreams of young children.

