8-Years-Old Makes a Ransom Call After Watching Tony Kakkar’s Music Video

An 8-year-old class 3rd student left Uttarakhand police in a tizzy for more than 48 hours. The child from Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh reportedly made a prank ransom call to a Haldwani-based doctor, said police. The caller asked for Rs 3 crores in ransom thus panicking Dr. Vaibhav Kuchhal, a senior ENT specialist running his own hospital.

The doctor complained to the police and acting on it, a Special Operation Group (SOG) put the caller’s mobile number on surveillance. The number was active and it was traced in a residential locality in Hapur. Uttarakhand police team held a furniture shop owner who was left by surprise.

“The mobile number is in the name of the shop owner (father) of the child, though the child’s mother keeps the phone with her. After initial interrogation, it was found that the 8-year-old child made a ransom call when his parents were away to see a doctor on Monday” told Pankaj Bhatt, senior superintendent of police to News18 on Thursday.

The father was asked to come along with the child to Haldwani, a gateway to Kumaon hills in the Nainital district. Police official told the child seems technology savvy and an avid gamer, youtube user.

The child who also happens to be the head boy of his class revealed to the police in the presence of ENT specialist Dr. Vaibhav Kuchhal that he made the call after dialing a couple of random numbers. The idea of calling came to him once he watched singer Tony Kakkar’s music video on Youtube titled – “No. likh 98971”.

SSP said the doctor’s number also starts with the 98971 series. The child tried a few combinations of the rest of the five digits and this is how he was connected to the doctor. The child was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) – an official child rights body. After counseling, the child was let go with his father to Hapur. The police however have kept the phone.

Meanwhile, the doctor is not satisfied with the police theory and has sought a further investigation into the ransom call. The police said the doctor has ‘differences’ within the family and therefore he smells a rat.

“We will further probe the case if the doctor gives in writing” added SSP Bhatt.

