81-Year-Old Fights Off Pregnant Woman Who Tried to Steal Her Cash Withdrawn from ATM

The octogenarian, Doreen Jones, was targeted by the mugger who was holding a piece of paper and gesturing at her mouth as Jones withdrew cash.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 20, 2019, 2:01 PM IST
An 81-year-old woman furiously fought back when a young and pregnant woman tried to pinch her hard-earned cash at an ATM machine in Blackheath.

The octogenarian, Doreen Jones, was targeted by the mugger who was holding a piece of paper and gesturing at her mouth as Jones withdrew cash.

According to a report in The Sun, the twice-widowed pensioner told the thug to leave her alone but she barged in front of Jones and tried to rob her.

Footage of the incident, that has since then gone viral, shows the heroic lady snatch the cash back from the hands of the mugger -- who is believed to be pregnant -- before grabbing her by her hair and collar.

The video clip shows the mugger ending up fleeing the scene in Birmingham sans cash, thanks to the heroic efforts of Jones.

Speaking to BBC's Crimewatch Roadshow, Jones revealed that the robber was not expecting Doreen to retaliate, adding, "I thought, 'No, you're not having my money, I've worked hard for that'."

According to Jones, the mugger then started to scream and shout at her even though she failed to understand why the mugger was reacting in such a manner when it was Doreen who should have been screaming and crying.

The police have now released footage of the attempted robbery in a bid to catch the female suspect after the attempted robbery on May 20.

Jones, who has been traumatised after the incident, has suffered two heart attacks since then.

Police believe, the woman, who was in her early stages of pregnancy back then must by heavily pregnant now, or must have recently given birth.

Speaking to BBC, PSI Peter Rawlings of West Midlands Police said they believe the woman was watching Jones before the incident and targeted her because she was elderly and had a stick.

He added that Jones is a tough lady and the suspect chose the wrong pensioner.

